August 01, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will be visiting Kolhapur in Maharashtra today. After a visit to the Ambabai temple in Kolhapur, he would proceed to Sangli to attend the death anniversary of social activist and writer Annabapu Sathe. A high-level inter-ministerial team of officials led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advisor Kunal Stayarthi will tour the flood-hit districts from today to have an on-the-spot assessment of the damage due to the recent heavy rains. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will be flagging off the newly procured 204 ambulances, and 228 Amma Odi vehicles catering to pregnant women. With these the total fleet goes up to 466, aiming to strengthen emergency response and medical services throughout the region. Social Democratic Forum to release a manifesto for Health policy across the country. Earlier, the SDF had released a manifesto for education policy. Human rights activist G. Haragopal to speak on Manipur horrors.

Read more news from Telangana here.

