July 27, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Authorities have foisted a second warning level at the temple town of Bhadrachalam as the water level crossed the 50-foot mark. Godavari is receiving over 4-lakh cusecs of flood water from upstream and its tributaries. Twin Cities of Hyderabad bore the brunt of heavy rains since last night. The release of flood at Narayanpur (across Krishna) and Sannathi Barrage (across Bhima) helps authorities at Jurala project to commence flood discharge from the spillway after midnight of Wednesday-Thursday. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to open the PM Kisan Seva Centre at Shamirpet today and explain the initiatives of the BJP government for the welfare of the farmers. South Central Railway Training Institute to be revamped and introduce new training methods to tackle the new challenges being posed in rail operations.

