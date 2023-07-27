- Authorities have foisted a second warning level at the temple town of Bhadrachalam as the water level crossed the 50-foot mark. Godavari is receiving over 4-lakh cusecs of flood water from upstream and its tributaries.
- Twin Cities of Hyderabad bore the brunt of heavy rains since last night.
- The release of flood at Narayanpur (across Krishna) and Sannathi Barrage (across Bhima) helps authorities at Jurala project to commence flood discharge from the spillway after midnight of Wednesday-Thursday.
- Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to open the PM Kisan Seva Centre at Shamirpet today and explain the initiatives of the BJP government for the welfare of the farmers.
- South Central Railway Training Institute to be revamped and introduce new training methods to tackle the new challenges being posed in rail operations.
