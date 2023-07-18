July 18, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

The Met Office has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in Telangana in the next 48 hours. GHMC DRF teams are on the alert to handle the inundation of low-lying areas. A new Antarctica experience area has opened in the Space Museum in the city where people can interact with the scientists stationed at the Antarctica Ground station. The director of the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) Dr. Prakash Chauhan will interact with the scientists.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT