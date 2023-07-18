- The Met Office has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in Telangana in the next 48 hours. GHMC DRF teams are on the alert to handle the inundation of low-lying areas.
- A new Antarctica experience area has opened in the Space Museum in the city where people can interact with the scientists stationed at the Antarctica Ground station. The director of the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) Dr. Prakash Chauhan will interact with the scientists.
