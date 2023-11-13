- Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is to launch his third phase of the campaign with three public meetings today. He will address 54 meetings in this phase with the last meeting scheduled at Gajwel, which he represents as MLA now.
- Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy challenges AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to take oath on the Quran that he had not hosted a senior BJP leader, who is close to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, at his residence. Mr. Reddy said he was willing to take an oath on this issue at the Bhagyalakshmi temple.
- Dozens of victims of fire cracker mishaps turn up at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital.
- Multiple fire incidents reported through the city including a consumer durables showroom in Shahalibanda on Diwali night. One person dead in Malkajgiri. More details awaited.
- Cracker ban in the breach. As citizens burst fire crackers through the night, Hyderabad’s air quality index reaches hazardous levels before dropping back to poor quality.
