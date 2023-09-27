September 27, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Health Minister T. Harish Rao takes stock of rise in dengue cases in the state. The number of cases have seen a surge over the past few weeks. Immersion of Ganesh Idols begins in Hyderabad. While the main procession of idols will start in the morning tomorrow, smaller installations are making their way to different water bodies for immersion. BC leaders of the State Congress party are in Delhi to meet the high command seeking adequate number of tickets for the weaker sections in the ensuing Assembly polls. Two days after BRS MLA from both TS constituency Rathode Bapu Rao hinted at changing party after being denied the Assembly ticket, senior leaders are attempting to pacify him with request not to take hasty decision. Interview with M. Vikram, co-founder of Manthan, a city based organisation that has been hosting annual events with speakers from across the country sharing ideas. Telangana Congress is facing a new problem with the old timers unable to digest the new entrants into the party as their interests clash over ticket distribution for the Assembly elections. Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy indicated that new entrants into the party will be considered for tickets if they are strong in the constituencies. Congress is trying to tap leaders dissatisfied in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A group of leaders from the BJP have recently met at a farm house and have decided to meet the BJP top leadership to seek clarity on the BJP position with regard to taking action against the BRS top leadership. If no action comes they might look to changing the party. Six planned bridges on the River Musi will change transport infrastructure in the city. They are part of a plan to build 15 bridges to improve connectivity.

SPOTLIGHT: A ground report in the spate of food poisoning cases in state run Social Welfare residential schools and hostels and the issues plaguing them. In the last two weeks alone three major cases of food poisoning were reported from remote hostels in Telangana.

Read more news from Telangana here.

