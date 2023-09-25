September 25, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

Just a few days after Minister, K T Rama Rao made a truce between the MLAs who were denied tickets and those who were given tickets, Ghanpur MLA Rajaiah said he was still hopeful of getting renomination in the place Kadiyam Srihari who has been given the ticket. Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy indicated that new entrants into the party will be considered for tickets if they are strong in the constituencies. The old timers will be accommodated in nominated posts. Several leaders from the BRS and BJP are waiting for a nod from the Congress and they expect nomination from the party. Real Estate continues to remain as the preferred asset for investment, reveals a recent ‘Residential Reality Consumer Sentiment Outlook’ survey report released by NAREDCO and Housing.com. The survey engaged homebuyers from 8 cities including Hyderabad. Group-I exam cancellation has left the State Government red-faced and the series of exams postponed due to leakage of papers has dented its image and it needs to strive hard to drive away the non-serious impression among the youngsters. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, has initiated the unique program “Chancellor Connects Alumni” with the aim of connecting all alumni with their alma maters and strengthening the alma maters in all respects with the help of their alumni. The Governor will interact with all the State University officials, eminent academicians, and those dealing with alumni affairs in educational institutions. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest from the Hyderabad LS seat to prove his popularity at the annual Jalsa-e-Rahmatal-lil-Alameen at party headquarters Darussalam. Health Minister Harish Rao to launching Health Department Progress Report and hand over appointment letter to the newly recruited Pharmacists, pertaining to DPH, DME & TVVP. MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao to lay foundation stone for five bridges across the River Musi in Hyderabad to be built in 15 months. The state has a plan to build 14 bridges on the river to improve connectivity. Hyderabad police issue guidelines for Ganesh Nimajjanam day on September 28 to ensure smooth movement of vehicles transporting idols. Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud to inaugurate the world tourism day celebrations at Shilpa Kala Vedika. New plans to promote tourism are likely to be announced.

