September 22, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Congress Screening Committee headed by Kerala MP Muraleedharan met for over 8 hours in New Delhi to discuss the applicants for tickets in the Telangana elections. However, there was no consensus reached except on about 30 seats where sitting MLAs and senior leaders had applied. The final list is likely to be released only after the election notification is issued, which is expected any time after October 10. Actor Navdeep has been summoned by the TS Narcotic Control Board and Gudimalkapur police to appear before it in connection with a drug case. Police claimed that the actor was in touch with three Nigerian drug peddlers, who were arrested last week in Hyderabad. The Met Office has forecast heavy rains in the coming 24 hours across Telangana. Several parts of the State received sudden downpour since this morning. Postal Department to present regional-level excellence awards today. DGP Anjani Kumar to deliver Prof. S. Venugopal Rao’s memorial lecture at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) on ‘Policing in a Changing Society – Challenges at Various Levels.’

Read more news from Telangana here.

