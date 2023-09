September 13, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

BJP State unit chief and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders will undertake a 24-hour fast at Indira Park against the Telangana Government’s failure to provide employment to the educated youth and honorarium to the unemployed youth. TPCC BC Declaration Committee is holding a round table with BC Employees, Students, caste organisations and Intellectuals today ahead of preparing the draft declaration.

