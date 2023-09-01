September 01, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and others will participate in the closing ceremony of 75 years of India’s independence celebrations. Despite attempts by the Congress leaders to invite senior BRS leader and former Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao into the party, the latter has not yet made up his mind. Congress feels that his entry would change the equations in old Khammam district, where he wields considerable influence. Palle Cheruvu which was the key to the massive flooding in 2020 in the southern part of the city has been encroached and filled up over the past few years. New plots and homes have cropped up on the periphery of the lake shrinking it. Three-day educators’ conclave in Hyderabad to bring bureaucrats and educators together on one platform.

