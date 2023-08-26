August 26, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:43 am IST

Congress party will announce the SC/ST Declaration ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections from Chevella. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will be participating in the rally. The BJP is making elaborate arrangements for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Khammam to address a party rally tomorrow. IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao, who is on a tour of US has said Coca-Cola has decided to double its investments in Telangana. Coca-Cola has one large plant in Ameenpur established by their fully owned bottling company in India - Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages. The plant is expected to be completed by December 2024. National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO & Knight Frank Joint Report, Vision 2047 launch to show the shape of realty market in Hyderabad. A day after newspapers reported about online Right to Information in Telangana, the site has been pulled down and is no longer accessible. Rebekah Drame, Acting Consul General, U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad will inaugurate University Fair. This fair will provide an opportunity for students, parents, and Indian educational institutes to meet with representatives of 40 accredited universities and colleges from the US. Madhapur police arrest of two accused persons who transported 90 kgs of ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad. As the dry spell prolongs in many parts of Telangana, power demand surges in mid-monsoon with peak load reaching 14,361 mw. Energy consumption goes beyond 275 million units, highest for the Kharif season, with standing crops facing moisture stress.

