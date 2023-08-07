August 07, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Last rites of revolutionary balladeer and renowned folk singer Gaddar at the Mahabodhi school, established by him, in Alwal in the afternoon. A large number of people are expected to participate as the body will be taken from the LB Stadium to his home in Alwal. Municipal and Handlooms Minister K.T. Rama Rao to lay the foundation stone for a convention centre and the Handloom and Handicraft Museum at Uppal. The Minister is likely to announce a new insurance scheme for handloom workers at the National Handloom Day celebrations. Former MP Meenakshi Natarajan has been appointed as the Election Observer of the Telangana Congress Committee.

