- Last rites of revolutionary balladeer and renowned folk singer Gaddar at the Mahabodhi school, established by him, in Alwal in the afternoon. A large number of people are expected to participate as the body will be taken from the LB Stadium to his home in Alwal.
- Municipal and Handlooms Minister K.T. Rama Rao to lay the foundation stone for a convention centre and the Handloom and Handicraft Museum at Uppal. The Minister is likely to announce a new insurance scheme for handloom workers at the National Handloom Day celebrations.
- Former MP Meenakshi Natarajan has been appointed as the Election Observer of the Telangana Congress Committee.
Read more news from Telangana here.
ADVERTISEMENT