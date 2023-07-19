July 19, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

A meeting of senior Congress leaders will be held this afternoon at the residence of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. The meeting is expected to discuss the scope of leaders from other parties planning to join the Congress. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy will be leaving for Delhi tomorrow to meet the AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting of AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi at Kollapur where suspended BRS leader Jupally Krishna Rao was expected to join the Congress party has been put off temporarily. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will tour Maharashtra on August 1 to attend the death anniversary of social activist Anna Rao Sathe.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT