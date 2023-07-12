July 12, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

Protests by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti for the second consecutive day against TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy’s remarks on the free power supply for agriculture. Congress counter protests charging the government with failing to provide a 24-hour power supply. Congress party’s satyagraha at the party headquarters against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Parliament, as a part of the nationwide call given by the AICC. Heavy rainfall breaks the dry spell. The overnight heavy rain has led to many roads being rendered unsafe due to ongoing Nala works. Disbursement of Rythu Bandhu funds is stopped for the last 10 days due to the fund crunch. Money transferred to farmers with five acres only till now.

