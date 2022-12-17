December 17, 2022 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

Six persons of a family, including two children aged four and two, burnt alive in a fire accident at a tiled house in Gudipalli village of Mandamarri mandal in Mancherial district at midnight. The cause of fire was not known but a short-circuit was suspected

The chief of air staff of Bangladesh Air Force Shaikh Abdul Hannan to review the combined graduation parade of the air wings of the three defence services at Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad

The newly launched Bharat Rashtra Samiti headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will start its pro-farmer programmes with ‘Kisan Sangharsh’ yatras from Vidarbha in Maharashtra shortly and spread to Odisha, Punjab, UP and other States subsequently. Mr. Rao will visit Delhi again next week to finalise the action plan of BRS

Forest department to speed up evacuation of human habitations in Kawal tiger reserve in Adilabad district as part of providing security to tigers. Two villages Rampur and Maisampett have already been vacated and the villagers rehabilitated elsewhere.

Read more news from Telangana here.