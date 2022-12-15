Key news developments from Telangana today

BJP National President J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting in Karimnagar this afternoon to mark the conclusion of the fifth phase of padayatra by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is still in New Delhi after the inauguration of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti party office yesterday. He is likely to meet opposition leaders during his stay in New Delhi. The famous Tandoor Red Gram is now a Registered GI of Telangana. The GI Application no. 706 was filed on September 24, 2020, by the Yalal Farmers Producers Company Limited, An FPO. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will attend the 102 nd convocation of the Engineering Degree scheme and Technical Entry scheme of the Military College of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Forest and police teams are working overtime to rescue a youth, who got stuck between two huge boulders in the Yellareddy forest area of Kamareddy district. The victim identified as Raju had gone into the forest for hunting when he accidentally slipped and got stuck between the rocks. Government-run Gandhi Hospital has been recognized as a Centre of Excellence by the National Centre for Diseases Control. In a bizarre incident, unidentified persons stole a police patrolling vehicle parked outside the Suryapet bus stand late last night. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana / Hyderabad

