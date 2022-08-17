Key news developments from Telangana today

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today

The 57-year-old bridge across the Godavari on National Highway 30 at Bhadrachalam remains closed for vehicular traffic in view of the unprecedented flood in the Godavari River at the historic temple town in Telangana. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As heavy rains continued to batter the catchment areas of the Godavari, the river breached the danger mark of 53 feet at Bhadrachalam late last night and is expected to swell further and reach 56 feet mark. This has prompted the district authorities to issue a fresh flood alert for the areas along the floodplains of the river and low-lying areas spanning nine mandals including Burgampadu, Dummugudem and Charla. Congress party has started taking stock of the ground situation in after Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy quit the Congress and MLA seat. AICC in charge Manickam Tagore will hold a meeting with the assembly constituency in charges and the DCC chief. Key office bearers of the State BJP and senior leaders will hold a meeting with party chief Bandi Sanjay at Lingala Ghanpur to review arrangements for Home Minister Amit Shah’s tour of Munugode on August 21 when former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy will join the party. Congress MLAs will visit the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project in the old Karimnagar district and also Kadam project, which were affected by recent floods in Godavari. (P. Sridhar) Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT

