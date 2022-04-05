Key news developments from Telangana today

Rahul Gandhi interacting with State Congress leaders in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 05, 2022

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana on April 5.

A day after a meeting of 38 senior Congress leaders from Telangana with former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi signalled temporary truce between the warring groups, a few seniors still have their own doubts whether the entire team would sail together.

Amid the stand off between the Centre and the Telangana Government on purchasing paddy, the TRS Government is toying with the idea of buying the paddy from farmers, if Union Government continues it stand. This would incur an additional burden of Rs. 2000 crore. Today also the TRS cadres and leaders will hold dharnas.

Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad is trying for a Limca Book of Records by preparing 75 types of Biryanis at a time and creating largest flower creation.

Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao will inaugurate Jamp Pharma at Genome Valley.

IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao will honour media professionals from the field of journalism, advertising and Radio for their significant contribution at the second edition of HYBIZ .TV MEDIA AWARDS 2022.

