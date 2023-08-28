August 28, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao visited the Chicago Food Stop in World Business Chicago and explored Food Processing Ecosystem in the city. He engaged with local entrepreneurs and vendors. The Minister spoke about his idea to create something similar in Telangana. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation begins online consumer survey to plan improving current routes, frequency of services, and for better accessibility. The transport organisation is set to acquire new vehicles and plans to improve the services using the information from survey. The Pradesh Election Committee of the Congress party will hold its meeting in a day or two to shortlist three names for each constituency from among the 1025 applications for the ensuing Assembly elections. There is huge demand for tickets from aspirant for the Assembly tickets. The process is expected to be completed in two days. Yellandu ST constituency saw as many as 38 applications while Goshamahal in City too received 18 applications. A commemorative coin of ₹100 on actor N.T. Rama Rao is set to be issued today. The coin is stamped 1923-2023 to signify NTR’s centenary celebrations. The coin will be available at the Saifabad Mint counter. Controversial statement of BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy equating the Congress defectors to the BRS as dogs is going viral on social media. The MLC said that Chief Minister KCR apparently told them that those barking from outside should be brought in to make them quiet. There is likely to be stiff competition for the 6,612 teacher posts that the government recently notified after a long time. There are about 3.5 lakh candidates who have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test in Telangana. Coaching institutes have seen a sharp rise in footfall after the notification was issued two days ago. The SC and ST declaration of the Congress has cheered up the Congress workers and leaders and the party feels it will be a big starter for the poll campaign irrespective of BRS terming the schemes as unimplementable. They cite how innovative schemes has pushed the party into power in Karnataka. Palle Cheruvu that was the key to the massive flooding in 2020 in the southern part of the city has been encroached and filled up over the past few years. New plots and homes have cropped up on the periphery of the lake shrinking it. Follow up of how Cybercrime SI K. Rajender carried out the drug running operation. He was caught with a synthetic psychotropic substance methaqualone. One more Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sanitation worker is killed in an early morning road accident in the Ramkote area.

