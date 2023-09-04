September 04, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

The Steering Committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for Telangana, headed by Kerala MP K. Muraleedharan will meet today to study the recommendations submitted by the Telangana Congress Election Committee for finalisation of candidates. BJP suspends former Mahabubnagar MLA, Yennem Srinivas Reddy from the party for anti-party activities. He is said to be seeking Congress ticket from Mahbubnagar. With the Centre looking serious on ‘One Nation One Election’, Telangana BJP is upbeat hoping that it would work to its advantage given the image of Prime Minister Modi and will influence the voters in favour of the BJP if simultaneous elections are held in Telangana for Assembly and the Parliament. Dissent in Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) refuses to die down despite the best efforts of the BRS top leadership after majority sitting MLAs were renominated by the party for the Assembly elections in December. The young leaders in the party are waiting for Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao to return from the USA where he is on a private visit with his family. Education department will commence transfers and promotions of teachers in Telangana and Tuesday is the last day for online applications. As many as 10,000 teachers are expected to be promoted while 58,000 are eligible for transfers. Palle Cheruvu that was the key to the massive flooding in 2020 in the southern part of the city has been encroached and filled up over the past few years. New plots and homes have cropped up on the periphery of the lake shrinking it. The ‘One Week One Lab’ programme of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) starting today will showcase its R&D accomplishments and capabilities for public-good science. Students are seeking memory pills to improve their memory power and doctors are facing this unique requests from parents as well. Studies of some students requesting memory pills reveal that they lack Vitamin B 12 and doctors suggest that their vitamin intake should be increased and it is bound to show some results. Against the general perception that it’s in the urban areas the encroachment of water bodies is high, a census conducted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti during 2017-19 reveals that over 96% encroachments have taken place in the rural areas in Telangana. Of the 64,055 water bodies enumerated in the State, 3,032 water bodies have been encroached up including 2,920 in rural areas. In Hyderabad district, the MoJS census put the number of encroachments at 23 out of 94.

