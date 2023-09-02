September 02, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen. (retd) Gurmit Singh will unveil Indrajaal TM world’s first wide-area Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS). This revolutionary advancement promises to reshape security protocols and usher in a safer future. The system has the ability to detect, identify, classify, track, and swiftly neutralize threats autonomously and in real time, making it a formidable force in the field. Met office has forecast widespread rains across Telangana from tomorrow after a a long dry spell. The State Government is exploring ways to raise financial resources to fulfil its commitments like crop loan waiver in the run up to the assembly elections the schedule for which is likely to be issued early next month. Crop loan waiver is expected to cost over ₹21,000 crore. A report on air operations from Hyderabad to New Delhi could be affected in view of the National Capital turning into a no-fly zone on the eve of the G-20 meeting in Delhi. This is likely to send the schedules of airlines haywire. Education department will commence transfers and promotions of teachers in Telangana from tomorrow. As many as 10,000 teachers are expected to be promoted while 58,000 are others are said to be eligible for transfers. The death of 22-year-old software engineer B Deepthi, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Korutla town of Jagtial district earlier this week, continues to be shrouded in mystery. Her sister Chandana, 20, who went missing under mysterious circumstances from home on the day of the incident along with her ‘boyfriend’, is believed to have been tracked down by a special police team from Telangana near Ongole in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Telangana government begins distribution of 2 bedroom house and kitchen known as dignity housing among the applicants in and around the city. Palle Cheruvu that was the key to the massive flooding in 2020 in the southern part of the city has been encroached and filled up over the past few years. New plots and homes have cropped up on the periphery of the lake shrinking it.

