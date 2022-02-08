Key news developments from Telangana on February 8, 2022

08 February 2022 11:32 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Feb. 8, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the Statue of Equality at Muchintal on city outskirts today evening and will participate in the Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdhi Ustavalu.

2. Teachers unions gear up for massive protest demonstration in Hyderabad against GO 317 regarding allocation and transfer of jobs as per a new zonal system, which resulted several teachers being transferred to far off places.

3. Two killed as unidentified vehicle rams a car in Kompally on City outskirts. The victims identified as flower vendors from Toopran in Medak district and were on their way to City to buy flowers.

4. Ban on the movement of heavy goods vehicles including sand lorries on all roads leading to Medaram along Pasra-Medaram and other stretches of the NH 163 in Mulugu district to come into effect from today.