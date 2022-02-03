Top Telangana news developments for today

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

HYDERABAD

03 February 2022

Key news developments from Telangana for February 3, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today.

1. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Principal Home Secretary Ravi Gupta, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana and three police inspectors to appear before the Privileges Committee ofLok Sabha in connection with the complaint by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that he was roughed up by police during a protest at his camp office in Karimnagar on January 2.

2. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to stage a protest at Rajghat in New Delhi in protest against the demand of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao seeking rewriting of the Constitution. Congress party has also given a call for 48-hour protest demonstrations against the Chief Minister’s utterances.

4. Paddy cultivation in the current rabi is a mere 19.19 lakh acres against the normal of 31 lakh acres as the State government has announced that it will not procure the crop this season because the Centre too had refused to lift stocks.

5. There is heavy deployment of security personnel for the 13-day 1,000th birth anniversary celebratiions of Vaishnavite saint Ramanujacharya at Muchintal on Hyderabad outskirts. About 7,500 uniformed men are on duty.