Top Telangana news developments for today

11 February 2022 09:44 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Feb 11, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address a public meeting after inaugurating a new Collectorate complex and TRS office of the district unit at Jangaon.

2. The construction of a cable bridge which is coming up as a skywalk on a busy road in Hyderabad is stopped saying the project was grounded on defence land.

Advertising

Advertising

3. The Krishna river management board has asked Telangana and AP governments to stop hydel generation in their respective power houses of Srisailam reservoir.

4. Four youths killed in a head on collision between two motorcycles near Suryapet.

5. The transport department has introduced new smart cards for driving licences and registration certificates in tune with the decision to have uniform cards throughout the country as per Motor Vehicles Act.

6. Restriction of exercising web options for admission to medical colleges to just one time from this academic year.

7. Flattening of a rock formation at Khajaguda on Hyderabad outskirts which is protected under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Act.