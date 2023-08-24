August 24, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy will be inducted into the Council of Ministers today at Raj Bhavan. Patriarch of fish prasadam family Bathini Hari Goud passes away. He has seen the transition from a time when it used to be called medicine and is now called prasadam due to intervention of courts and rationalists. Telangana High Court has suspended K. Jaya Kumar, judge of the special court to try cases against MPs/MLAs, of Nampally Criminal Courts. Recently, the special court judge K. Jaya Kumar directed the Mahbubnagar police to register a criminal case against Minister Srinivas Goud and others, including Chief Election Commissioner, in a petition filed by one Raghavendra Raju alleging that the Minister tampered with his election affidavit. The EC had written to the High Court stating that it had no role in the tampering of the election affidavit. As many as 180 students of Telangana State Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Institutions created a recorded by securing seats in MBBS in the first phase of counselling held recently. These students had undertaken long term coaching as part of Operation Blue Crystal launched by the Government. A general manager of a hotel was shot dead by unidentified persons late last night in Madinaguda area of the City. The victim was native of Kolkata. Former BRS MLC D. Rajeshwar will assume charge as Chairman of Telangana State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation. SCR has taken up massive doubling and tripling of lines across main corridors, surprisingly, it has not taken up the busy Secunderabad to Moulali section, 10 kms busy section for reasons best known to the officers. An analysis of MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADs) and Constituency Development Fund (for MLAs) allocation and expenditure, and the number of works sanctioned and executed, for: Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies and the assembly segments that are a part of these constituencies. The only lake on the eastern periphery of Greater Hyderabad that had retained its pristine nature till recently is on the verge of becoming another encroached, diminished cesspool, thanks to the apathy and connivance of the municipal and irrigation officials. The Fathullaguda lake with an expansive spread of water enclosed by rich vegetation has a picturesque presence even now, if one can ignore the side of the urban sprawl that keeps closing in on the Full Tank Level (FTL). Spotlight: A gang running an organised scam from a call centre based in Madhapur with over 100 plus staffers were easily making USD 10,000 per day. The operation was being carried out in the middle of the IT belt of Hyderabad for the last 2.5 years by targeting U.S. citizens with a tight script for the tele-callers, each of whom being fully aware of the nature of the crime. A fifth generation descendant of Palmer family has restored the graves of William Palmer and his family. William Palmer was a banker to the Nizam of Hyderabad and was a controversial figure and his firm went bust in 1824. One of the Palmer family member established Veeraswamy, the first Indian restaurant in London. A local court here on Wednesday awarded jail terms to a father and son duo holding them guilty of charges of sexual assault on a minor girl in Chaitanyapur police station area of Rachakonda commissionerate.

