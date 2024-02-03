Key decisions likely in Telangana Cabinet meet on Sunday

February 03, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress government is likely to decide on the implementation of two more schemes — 200 units of free electricity and cooking gas cylinder for ₹500 for eligible beneficiaries — at the Telangana Cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday.

The Cabinet meet ahead of the Budget sessions of the Assembly assumes lot of significance as the government is in an aggressive mode both administratively and politically. Politically volatile issues like the Vigilance Report on the deficiencies and alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project is likely to discussed as well.

The schedule for the budget session will also be finalised in the cabinet meeting. The Assembly session is likely to start from February 8 with the Governor’s joint address to the Assembly and the Council. The Vote on Account budget is likely to be presented on February 10. The government may place the reports of investigations into Kaleshwaram project and the Dharani portal.