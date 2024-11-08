Key agent in Cambodia job racket arrested in Delhi

A key agent said to be involved in the trafficking of Indian youth to Cambodia was arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB).

Sadakat Khan, 37, a resident of Taumikpur village of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi while he was returning from Maldives.

This is the fourth such arrest. Police had earlier arrested K. Sai Prasad from Jagtial, Mohammed Abid Hussain Ansari from Pune and Mohd. Shadab Alam from Bihar, who were involved in orchestrating this operation.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a victim’s mother from Sircilla on May 16, 2024. The victim was brought back to Telangana in April.

Investigation revealed that the four agents lured the victim with a ‘tech job’ in Cambodia, and collected ₹1,40,000 as processing fees, registration, and visa charges from him. After he was sent there, he was coerced into committing cybercrimes, working 16 to 17 hours a day, with his passport confiscated by the agents, the police said.

After the victim was brought back, he revealed to the police that around 500-600 Indians were similarly forced into committing online fraud in the same company as his.

“These agents in India lure job-seekers with promises of lucrative overseas employment, collecting substantial amounts as processing fees, registration, and visa charges. Upon reaching Cambodia, the victims are handed over to Chinese handlers who train them to cheat people, primarily Indians, through various fraudulent schemes,” TGCSB Director Shikha Goel explained.

Any resistance from the victims results in physical violence and confinement. After months of exploitation, the handlers extort further payments, often demanding payment in bitcoins, threatening the victims’ lives.

TGCSB has issued an advisory cautioning citizens to verify job offers before making payments or travel arrangements. The police advised citizens to consult local authorities or the embassy about the destination country.