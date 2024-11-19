Key accused in Vikarabad attack surrenders in Kodangal court

Bogamoni Suresh Raj, a key accused in the attack on Vikarabad collector and officials in Lagacharla during a public hearing on November 11 surrendered in Kodangal court on Tuesday evening. Police confirmed that he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody in the Sangareddy Jail. Suresh’s surrender brings the total number of arrests in this case to 26.

Suresh had been evading the police after being named as the main instigator in the case by the Vikarabad police. “A petition will be filed seeking his police custody for questioning,” said the police.

On the afternoon of November 11, Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain, Additional Collector G. Lingya Naik and Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) Chairman Venkat Reddy had planned to meet with local villagers to gather feedback from farmers affected by the proposed land acquisition for a pharma company under the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) plan.

Suresh Raj, a Hyderabad resident and native of Lagacharla village, who was also the BRS youth wing leader for Dudyala mandal, had approached the officers around 12.15 p.m., suggesting they move two kilometres closer to the villagers to facilitate discussions. However, upon reaching the location, the officers were met with a prepared mob intent on attacking them. The mob charged at the officers and in the chaos, KADA Chairman Venkat Reddy, Additional Collector Lingya Naik and Vikarabad DSP Srinivas Reddy sustained injuries.

On November 13, former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was charged with conspiracy and abetment and accused of contacting Suresh to monitor the execution of their plans regarding the attack. After the attack, officials shut down the internet for Dudyala mandal for about 24 hours and deployed additional forces to ensure peace in the area.

On November 18, the Telangana government issued orders to transfer the DSP of Parigi Karunasagar, attaching him to DGP office. He was the jurisdictional DSP of Lagacharla in Vikarabad.

