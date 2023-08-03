Kerala MP to head screening committee of Telangana Congress for Assembly elections

August 03, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Parliament member from Kerala K. Muraleedharan has been appointed as the chairman of the screening committee of the All India Congress Committee for Assembly elections in Telangana. He will be assisted by Baba Siddique and Jignesh Mevani as members of the committee.

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and party secretaries’ in-charge will be the ex-officio members.

Mr. Muraleedharan is the son of former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran and presently represents the Vatakara constituency in Parliament. The committee will oversee the selection of candidates in the Assembly elections and scrutinise the applications sent by the TPCC and also individuals who aspire to contest on behalf of the Congress.

The inclusion of Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy in the committee is an indication of his loyalty to the party and also to utilise his experience as the previous president of the Telangana Congress. With rumours spread that Mr. Reddy was being lured by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the elections, his inclusion in the committee puts an end to such a speculation. Recently, Mr. Reddy had to clarify that he was a loyal Congressman and would remain so.

