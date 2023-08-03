HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala MP to head screening committee of Telangana Congress for Assembly elections

August 03, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Parliament member from Kerala K. Muraleedharan has been appointed as the chairman of the screening committee of the All India Congress Committee for Assembly elections in Telangana. He will be assisted by Baba Siddique and Jignesh Mevani as members of the committee.

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and party secretaries’ in-charge will be the ex-officio members.

Mr. Muraleedharan is the son of former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran and presently represents the Vatakara constituency in Parliament. The committee will oversee the selection of candidates in the Assembly elections and scrutinise the applications sent by the TPCC and also individuals who aspire to contest on behalf of the Congress.

The inclusion of Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy in the committee is an indication of his loyalty to the party and also to utilise his experience as the previous president of the Telangana Congress. With rumours spread that Mr. Reddy was being lured by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the elections, his inclusion in the committee puts an end to such a speculation. Recently, Mr. Reddy had to clarify that he was a loyal Congressman and would remain so.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.