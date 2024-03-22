ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal’s arrest a black day for democracy: KCR

March 22, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has termed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case as a black day in democracy.

In a statement, Mr. Rao alleged that the BJP was going ahead intending to decimate the Opposition and voice of dissent and Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest was also part of its larger plans. “The arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BRS MLC K. Kavitha are also proof of its agenda,” he said.

Stating that the Centre was misusing the investigating agencies such as ED, CBI and Income Tax department, the BRS chief said that such a tendency was permanently harming the democratic fabric of the country. Condemning Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest, he said it was purely politically-motivated and demanded the investigating agency to withdraw the false case and release all those arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US