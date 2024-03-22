GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kejriwal’s arrest a black day for democracy: KCR

March 22, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has termed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case as a black day in democracy.

In a statement, Mr. Rao alleged that the BJP was going ahead intending to decimate the Opposition and voice of dissent and Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest was also part of its larger plans. “The arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BRS MLC K. Kavitha are also proof of its agenda,” he said.

Stating that the Centre was misusing the investigating agencies such as ED, CBI and Income Tax department, the BRS chief said that such a tendency was permanently harming the democratic fabric of the country. Condemning Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest, he said it was purely politically-motivated and demanded the investigating agency to withdraw the false case and release all those arrested.

