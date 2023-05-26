ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday

May 26, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Hyderabad

Delhi Chief Minister trying to mobilise support to his opposition to the recent Ordinance by the Centre on Delhi civil servants

N Rahul
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to meet his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Saturday to mobilise support against the recent Ordinance promulgated by the Centre to create an authority to be headed by the Delhi Chief Minister for transfer and posting of Group A officials in Delhi, including IAS officers.

The authority which will comprise the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary as members will make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi not only regarding transfer and posting but vigilance and other incidental matters regarding the officers. In case of difference of opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor will be final.

Mr. Kejriwal in a tweet on Friday said he will be meeting Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday in Hyderabad to seek support against unconstitutional and undemocratic Ordinance passed by BJP government against the orders of the Supreme Court.

The Ordinance was issued a week after the Supreme Court handed over control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government of the capital. The Ordinance provided for a new National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group A officers from Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services.

