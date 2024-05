Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Oscar-winning music director M M Keeravani had a musical session on Sunday evening to finalise the tune for the Telangana State song ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’ penned by Andesri.

Mr. Keeravani met the CM and presented a couple of compositions for the song, which was declared as the State song after the Congress government came to power. The song was a raging hit during the Telangana movement. Mr. Andesri was also present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.