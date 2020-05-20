Keeping returnees at safe distance

Migrants kept in quarantine at Dommata in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

SIDDIPET

20 May 2020 00:14 IST

Elected representatives and relatives follow the guidelines

Chinnarayala Buchaiah and his wife Suguna along with Ch. Kanakaiah and Ch. Tara arrived from Mumbai at Dommata village in Daultabad mandal on May 15 . They had been working as house maid and engaged in other jobs there to make a living for the past several years. Coronavirus turned their lives upside down.

They lost their jobs and there was no earning. After struggling for about two months, they decided to return to native place.

As many as 25 persons hired a bus from Mumbai to their native places. They were all quarantined at the border check post at Chiragpally.

After reaching the village, sarpanch Pujita Reddy asked them to stay in the school located on the outskirts of the village. “We are the first ones to return to the village. The sarpanch provided groceries and other essentials to us. We are preparing food for ourselves,” Mr Buchaiah told The Hindu.

“The sarpanch told us that it was advisable to stay away from family for 14 days and then we can go home. Even our family members are seeing and speaking to us from a distance,” Mr. Buchaiah said.

A couple from Mumbai reached Chandkhanpally in Narayanakhed mandal on Sunday. They stayed away from the family, said Dasarath Singh Rathod, mandal revenue officer, Narayanakhed.