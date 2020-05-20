Telangana

Keeping returnees at safe distance

Migrants kept in quarantine at Dommata in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Migrants kept in quarantine at Dommata in Siddipet district on Tuesday.  

Elected representatives and relatives follow the guidelines

Chinnarayala Buchaiah and his wife Suguna along with Ch. Kanakaiah and Ch. Tara arrived from Mumbai at Dommata village in Daultabad mandal on May 15 . They had been working as house maid and engaged in other jobs there to make a living for the past several years. Coronavirus turned their lives upside down.

They lost their jobs and there was no earning. After struggling for about two months, they decided to return to native place.

As many as 25 persons hired a bus from Mumbai to their native places. They were all quarantined at the border check post at Chiragpally.

After reaching the village, sarpanch Pujita Reddy asked them to stay in the school located on the outskirts of the village. “We are the first ones to return to the village. The sarpanch provided groceries and other essentials to us. We are preparing food for ourselves,” Mr Buchaiah told The Hindu.

“The sarpanch told us that it was advisable to stay away from family for 14 days and then we can go home. Even our family members are seeing and speaking to us from a distance,” Mr. Buchaiah said.

A couple from Mumbai reached Chandkhanpally in Narayanakhed mandal on Sunday. They stayed away from the family, said Dasarath Singh Rathod, mandal revenue officer, Narayanakhed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 12:17:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/keeping-returnees-at-safe-distance/article31627676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY