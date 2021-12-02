Keep your vaccination certificate in hand

Health staff to randomly check certificates at park, hotels and even restaurants

Health officials would visit public places and ask people to show their COVID vaccination certificate at random. A soft copy (digital certificate) or a hard copy stating that they took two doses has to be displayed when asked.

The Health teams could visit parks, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, and other public places. People were urged to carry the certificates.

“The Health department will request the State government to make it mandatory in the next few days. This is a cautionary measure as people’s health is of primary concern for the department,” said Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao at a press conference on Thursday.

He added that the Health staff would also counsel and motivate people to take their vaccination in case not taken.

The announcement has riled up some people who asked if there was any law that mandates people to be vaccinated, and carry their vaccine certificate. The Health department has also received a few complaints from people who did not take their second dose but received a message that they took the jab.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao has also urged people to wear mask, failing which they will have to pay a fine of ₹1,000.

“The Health department has requested enforcement authorities to keep an eye on citizens not wearing their masks. The ₹1,000 penalty rule already exists. It is not a new order,” he said.

People were urged to take personal and social responsibility to safeguard their family and the society from the virus and new variants.