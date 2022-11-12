Keep up the fight, PM tells Rajgopal Reddy

November 12, 2022 21:26 IST

Munugode BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, despite losing the election, received a pat from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Begumpet Airport during the latter’s visit to Telangana on Saturday.

After completing his address to the BJP party workers, Mr. Modi was leaving when Rajya Sabha member K. Lakshman introduced Mr. Reddy to him. Chatting with him for two minutes, the Prime Minister asked him about the efforts put in and asked him not to get disheartened by the result. Mr. Reddy explained to him that he could not put in 100% effort as the KCR government created obstacles at every step during the campaign using official machinery.

Mr. Reddy told The Hindu that the Prime Minister was aware of the developments and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had kept him informed about the poll and the fight. “I also explained the role I played as an MP earlier and also as MLA and the Prime Minsitet patted my shoulder giving the confidence that he would take care of my political future,” he said.

