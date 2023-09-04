Keep the peace on Milad and Ganesh festivities, says Owaisi

September 04, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:31 am IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that given that Milad-un-Nabi and Vinayak Chaturthi festivities are scheduled to overlap, it becomes paramount to uphold communal amity both in Hyderabad and Telangana.

“On September 28 Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated as is and the Ganesh juloos. Iappeal to the people to strengthen peace in both Hyderabad and the State. The Milad juloos will happen and whosoever wants to do can do so, and Mahmood bhai (Home Minister Mahmood Ali)chair a meeting and decide. The effort should be to maintain peace on that day. If the peace is affected then the poor, irrespective of their religion, will suffer,” Mr Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian underscored that Telangana did not witness communal conflagration in the last nine years.

