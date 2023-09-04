HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keep the peace on Milad and Ganesh festivities, says Owaisi

The Hyderabad parliamentarian underscored that Telangana did not witness communal conflagration in the last nine years.

September 04, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi

File picture of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that given that Milad-un-Nabi and Vinayak Chaturthi festivities are scheduled to overlap, it becomes paramount to uphold communal amity both in Hyderabad and Telangana.

“On September 28 Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated as is and the Ganesh juloos. Iappeal to the people to strengthen peace in both Hyderabad and the State. The Milad juloos will happen and whosoever wants to do can do so, and Mahmood bhai (Home Minister Mahmood Ali)chair a meeting and decide. The effort should be to maintain peace on that day. If the peace is affected then the poor, irrespective of their religion, will suffer,” Mr Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian underscored that Telangana did not witness communal conflagration in the last nine years.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.