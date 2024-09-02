Keep people living along Godavari below SRSP on alert: Nizamabad Collector to revenue officials

HYDERABAD

District Collector of Nizamabad Rajivgandhi Hanumanthu has asked revenue department officials to maintain a vigil in the villages likely to be affected by the backwater of Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) and low-lying villages in the downstream of the project as heavy water discharge is on.

He visited the project on Monday afternoon along with Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Shingenavar after the engineers commenced spillway discharge of water in the forenoon and enquired with engineers about the inflow to the project, water levels in the reservoir and outflow, including the spillway discharge.

He suggested the project engineers to maintain a flood cushion of at least two feet at 1,089 ft against full reservoir level (FTL) of 1,090 ft and discharge the water coming in excess of that. At 7 p.m., inflow to the project was recorded at over 2.51 lakh cusecs and outflow at nearly 2.66 lakh cusecs, including 2.5 lakh cusecs being discharged from the 40 spillway gates.

On the low-lying habitation along the river course in the downstream of the project, he told authorities to caution people and farmers not to try to go to their fields abutting the river course and not to go for fishing and swimming. He directed revenue authorities to monitor the flood level in the river course at Kodicherla, Chakiryal, Savel, Thadpakal, Domchanda, Gummiral and other villages.

He stated that vehicular traffic on routes having low-level bridges and causeways and roads where rivulets flow across them was being diverted through alternate routes to prevent any possibility of untoward incidents. A total of 32 old houses were damaged partially in the heavy rains but no crop damage was reported so far.

