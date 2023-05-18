Keep in abeyance installation of NTR idol in Sri Krishna form: HC to government

May 18, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to keep in abeyance installation of NTR idol depicting him as Lord Krishna in Lakkaram lake of Khammam town till further orders.

The judge passed the interim direction after hearing a writ petition filed by Sri Adibatla Sri Kalapeetham, Bharatha Yadava Samithi, Yadava Intellectual Forum and All India Yadava Mahasabha. Challenging the proposed installation of the statue on May 28 marking the birth centenary of NTR, the petitioners contended that erection of the statue was in violation of the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in 2013.

The petitioners even sought declaring illegal and arbitrary the action of Khammam district Collector and Khammam Municipal Commissioner permitting installation of the idol. According to them N.T. Rama Rao Vigraha Erpatu Committee under the aegis of which the statue was being erected was a community organisation and had no connection or relation to Lord Sri Krishna.

The Lakkaram lake was being developed by government funds as tourist spot. Some private persons and the said committee decided to install NTR statue depicting him as Lord Sri Krishna. The petitioners maintained that the authorities were not willing to part with any details of who permitted erection of the statue. The petitioners maintained that they were not against installation of NTR idol but not his idol in the form of Sri Krishna.

They told the HC that the State government had issued a circular in 2016 to comply with the guidelines issued by the apex court over installation of idols at public places.

‘No’ to bail

In a separate matter, Justice Sambasiva Rao Naidu of Telangana HC declined to grant bail to two accused in Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leak case. Sai Loukik and Sai Sushmita, who were made 17 th and 18 th accused in the case, filed the petition seeking bail.

Counsel for the petitioners contended that some other accused in the case were granted bail while his clients had been in the prison for the past 42 days. However, government counsel opposed bail to the accused. With the judge declining to grant bail, petitioners’ counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition.