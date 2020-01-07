‘Keep houses clean, prevent diseases’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon residents of Venkatapur to keep the village as well as their houses clean, stating that sanitation measures would help arrest the spread of diseases.

Participating in the second phase of Palle Pragathi in the village on Tuesday, Mr Harish Rao said as much as 120 tractors of waste was removed from Venkatapur in a single day and the residents must continue the cleanliness drive with the same spirit. “The village is clean and neat. Greenery is clearly visible. Like our village, our houses should be kept clean and neat. This will pave the way for a healthy Siddipet constituency. We will provide tractors, tankers and blade to the village, and also furniture to the school as demanded by some villagers,” said the Minister, adding that funds would be released for laying remaining roads in the village.

Responding to a public request to fill up old wells in the village, Mr. Harish Rao instructed the officials to take up the work immediately. He said that water from river Godavari would reach the villages and irrigation would be supplied for summer crops. He suggested that wet and dry garbage be segregated at source.

On his way back, he stopped at Tornala village. When some villagers alleged non-payment for selling paddy at procurement centres, he directed officials to clear the arrears immediately. He also suggested setting up a shelter for sheep and goat in the village to keep the surroundings clean.

The Minister also visited Bussapur where he spread the message of literacy.