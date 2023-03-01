Keep adequate stocks of seeds and fertilizers for kharif in advance: CS 

March 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Exhorting the Agriculture department officials to keep adequate stock of seeds and fertilizers required for the next kharif season in advance, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has asked them to ensure that there was no scope for supply of spurious seeds to farmers.

The State government had initiated stringent steps against marketing of spurious seeds and arrested 551 persons so far registering 347 cases. Cases under Preventive Detention Act were registered against 16 persons and 11,872 quintals of spurious seeds were seized from their possession. The officials concerned should take steps to ensure effective linkage between industry and agriculture besides ensuring campus recruitments to students passing out of agricultural university.

The State government had constituted a steering committee headed by the Chief Secretary to promote agri-startups and food processing units as part of efforts to provide technology support to farmers and the officials concerned should take steps accordingly. Ms. Santhi Kumari, however, stressed the need for further progress in the horticulture sector and steps should be taken to promote cultivation of vegetables by farmers.

She expressed concern over reports about supply of spurious edible oil and wanted the officials concerned to promote the products marketed under the Vijaya brand to avoid such incidents. She recalled that the proactive policies of the government ensured that the goal of cultivation in over one crore acres was realised. Steps like introduction of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima and provision of 24x7 uninterrupted power supply ensured cultivation of paddy on a massive scale and the State was ranked second in the country in this regard. Equal emphasis was laid on cotton cultivation too resulting in the State being ranked third in the country in terms of production.