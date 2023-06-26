KCR’s two-day visit to Maharashtra | Telangana CM reaches Solapur in large convoy

June 26, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reached Solapur in Maharashtra on June 26 evening for a two-day visit to the State.

Along with a few Ministers, Members of Parliament, legislators and party leaders Mr. Rao left his Pragathi Bhavan residence in a large convoy and 600 other vehicles at around 11 a. m. and reached Solapur at 4 p. m. Mr. Rao and his team had lunch at Umarga in Osmanabad district and would halt in Solapur for the night.

Also Read | MP, Maharashtra leaders join BRS

At Solapur, the BRS chief is expected to meet the weavers’ communities who migrated from Telangana and are working in the handloom and powerloom industries there along with Bhivandi and Surat. A large number of weavers’ families from the erstwhile Warangal, Karimangar and Nizamabad districts are settled in Solapur.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BRS leaders, Mr. Rao along with others participate in a special ‘pooja’ to be performed at Rukmini-Vithobha mandir (temple) at Pandharpur after reaching there from Solapur on June 27 morning. Later, he is scheduled to proceed to Sarkoli village on the outskirts of Solapur, where several leaders of Maharashtra, including senior leader of Solapur district Bhagirath Bhalke were expected to join BRS. Mr. Rao will likely address the gathering there.

In the afternoon, Mr. Rao is scheduled to visit Bhavani temple at Tuljapur in Osmanabad district and after participating in pooja, he would leave for Hyderabad. Arrangements for Mr. Rao’s Maharashtra visit are being supervised by party leader Balka Suman, S. Venugopala Chary and Manik Kadam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT