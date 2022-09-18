‘KCR’s statement on ST quota not trustworthy’

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the announcement made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that 10 per cent reservation will be implemented for the ST community from the next week was not trustable and it was aimed at misleading the people.

“Why was not a GO issued in 2014 itself if at all Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is sincere in his commitment? Who prevented from issuing the GO?” asked Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy in a release here on Sunday, alleging that the STs had already lost thousands of jobs and lakhs of seats in educational institutes.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has been cheating people of ST communities in the name of reservations. ‘Girijana Bandhu’ announced by the Chief Minister to extend ₹ 10 lakh assistance to the families of scheduled tribe families was nothing but another fake promise. The Congress party has been demanding to enhance the reservations for STs from the existing six per cent to 10 per cent for the past several years and I had submitted a memorandum to Droupadi Murmu, President of India, on August 22, in this regard. Hardly an hour is enough to issue a GO. Why the Chief Minister has been waiting for a week?” questioned Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressing doubts over his sincerity. He has demanded that the government implement the reservations with retrospective effect.

The Congress MP opined that the BJP at the Centre may not accept the proposed reservation increase for STs as it has been trying to end reservations to all sections.

Accusing that the TRS itself had created Podu land issues to tribals, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded that the government address the issue immediately.