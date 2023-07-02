Congress will trounce the BJP’s B team BRS in the next hustings, says Rahul Gandhi

July 02, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Khammam (Telangana)

Describing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as “the B team of the BJP,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the result of Karnataka Assembly elections will repeat in Telangana and the Congress party will trounce the “corruption-ridden” BRS at the next hustings.

“The resounding of victory of the Congress party in the recent elections in Karnataka was propelled by poor people, farmers, labourers, youths, Dalits, minorities, and all sections vexed with BJP’s misrule there. The same thing is bound to happen here in Telangana,” Mr Rahul said while addressing a huge public meeting in Khammam on Sunday evening.

The meeting was held on a sprawling over 40-acre land on the outskirts of this fort town to mark the conclusion of the CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s 109-day State-wide padayatra that covered 1,360 km in 17 districts and 36 constituencies across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Khammam MP and expelled BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with a host of his associates and supporters including the Bhadradri Kothagudem Zilla Parishad chairman Koram Kanakaiah joined the Congress on the occasion.

Mr Rahul virtually sounded the poll bugle amid upbeat mood of the crowd at the public meeting.

Pension of ₹4,000 for elderly and widows

On the lines of “Warangal Rythu Declaration” and “Hyderabad Youth Declaration,” the Congress party will implement Cheyutha scheme to provide ₹4,000 pension to the senior citizens and widows per month and issue podu land pattas to all eligible podu cultivators after coming to power in Telangana, he said.

In a scathing attack on the BRS regime, he said, “This corrupt regime looted thousands of crores in the name of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, Mission Kakatiya, and other schemes.

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the central agencies are aware of the scams of the persons at the helm in Telangana, he charged, alleging that the remote of the K Chandrasekhar Rao’s regime is in the hands of Mr Modi.

BJP is no more in Telangana and the next elections in Telangana will be fought between the Congress and the BJP’s B-team (BJP Rishtadaar Samithi) and the Congress will make the BRS bite the dust in the next elections, Mr Rahul asserted

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.