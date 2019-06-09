KCR’s relative bags ZP chief post in Nizamabad

TRS ZPTC members Dadannagari Vithal Rao and Manakala Rajitha were unanimously elected Zilla Parishad chairman and vice-chairperson respectively at a special meeting here with required quorum on Saturday.

The ruling TRS won the local body elections with a thumping majority securing 23 ZPTCs out of the total of 27. The TRS members, who had gathered at a private function hall on the outskirts of the city, arrived at the venue in a private bus along with MLAs and senior leaders. They were all closeted with the Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prasanth Reddy before coming out to vote.

Mr. Vithal Rao, a close relative of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is the only ZPTC member (Makloor) unanimously elected in the district.

Zaheerabad MP B.B. Patil, MLAs A. Jeevan Reddy and Bajireddy Govardhan, MLCs D. Rajeswar and V.G. Goud were present while MLAs Mohammed Shakheel Amer and Bigala Ganesh Gupta were missing.