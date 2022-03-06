KCR’s popularity fast fading: Kodandaram

Second plenary of TJS held in Sangareddy

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder M. Kodandaram and other party leaders at a meeting in Sangareddy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder M. Kodandaram said the popularity of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is fading fast.

Participating in the second plenary of TJS held in Sangareddy on Sunday, Prof. Kodandaram said that all those who actively participated in the separate Telangana agitation have attended the programme.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao himself fought for farmers, unemployment youth and unnecessary land acquisition. Now, the same person is forcing police to arrest those who are agitating on the same issues. Those creating anarchism are there at Pragathi Bhavan,” commented Mr. Kodandaram while addressing the plenary meeting.

“We demand the government to stop land acquisition for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in the name of industries. We have fought for farmers on paddy procurement. Farmers are facing serious problems as they lost thousands of acres in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KILS),” said the TJS president adding that the party is preparing to fight against the anti-people policies of the TRS government, which is under the control of few people.

Corruption is widely prevalent in all spheres of governance, he said.

He also announced a padayatra for protecting the Constitution.