KCR’s objective is to prevent Kavita from going to jail, make KTR CM: Amit Shah

October 10, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that the BJP will never align with the BRS party as it is close to the Majlis Party and is also “family oriented as well as corrupt”. “It is the Congress and the BRS which are together and the latter wants KCR to come back to power,” he claimed on Tuesday evening.

Addressing a meeting with professionals and intellectuals, Mr. Shah said a vote for either of them (BRS and Congress) will only be a vote for the Majlis. “Congress wants KCR to come to power here and KCR is hoping the Congress will come to power at the Centre. But he is going to be disappointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sure to return to power for the third time in the next general elections,” he said.

The Home Minister said KCR had failed as Chief Minister on several fronts having being unable to fulfil any of the promises made in the party’s manifesto and hence, has no “moral right” to seek another mandate from the people of Telangana.

“We are party with ideology, can KCR explain his party’s ideology? His only policy is to prevent his daughter Kavita from going to jail and make his son K.T. Rama Rao as the Chief Minister. There cannot be any other objective. Family-oriented parties can never be people oriented,” charged Mr. Shah.

When it was the Modi Government which has provided lakhs of crores of rupees for various development and welfare schemes for Telangana in constructing toilets, railway infrastructure, agriculture, power projects, etc., KCR government should explain how it pushed the State into a debt trap with nothing to show, he said.

The Minister urged the gathering to do a “concrete evaluation” of the work done by the Modi Government and the ‘politics of performance’ with emphasis on “development” and “empowerment” whereas the BRS and other Opposition parties are only interested in “perpetuating dynastic rule making use of the democratic platform, vote bank politics and entitlement”.

Taking a dig at the INDIA alliance, he claimed all the parties are dynastic parties but the BJP was for country’s development. “Should we give power into the hands of the corrupt and those involved in scandals? The country was in a bad shape in every front before 2014 but after Mr. Modi has taken charge our economy has improved and security has been strengthened due to visionary oriented leadership,” he claimed.

From “policy paralysis”, there is “clear policy” and corruption-free administration now, while G-20 summit had shown that the world was looking up to us. Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman, RS MP Prakash Javadekar, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao and others were present.