KCR’s national political entry is a possibility: KTR

K.T. Rama Rao

HYDERABAD

14 January 2022 00:31 IST

During an hour-long interaction on Twitter, Mr. Rao left no opportunity to target the Bharatiya Janata Party

As Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is making his political moves to play a key role in national politics by meeting leaders of CPI(M), CPI and RJD, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao dropped enough hints that it may be a possibility.

During an interaction ‘#AskKTR’ session on Twitter with the netizens, the IT Minister said that none can predict what the future has in store when a participant asked him whether the Chief Minister was serious about national politics.

The Minister left the answer open-ended leaving the netizens to discuss and debate on it rather than jumping to some conclusion.

During the hour-long interaction, Mr. Rao left no opportunity to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising both the national and State leadership.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of ₹15 lakhs in everyone’s account as - Jhumla of the century.

He said the BJP’s narrative of religious politics is to divert attention from its failures in the last 7 years of rule.

“Obviously they can’t speak much about the kind of work they’ve done as they haven’t done any,” he remarked.

He said the TRS will put barriers of BJP’s strong efforts to gain power in Telangana by focussing on good governance and development. After all, people want peace and stability.

He also termed “Silly political stunts” on the BJP trying to sell the idea that Hyderabad would be renamed as Bhagyanagar.

Mr. Rao ruled out his entry into national politics saying he is happy serving in Telangana.

This was his response to a netizen who said he wanted him to see as the country’s IT Minister.

The Minister responded on the Uttar Pradesh elections saying the party will take a call soon after consultations when someone asked about his campaign plans.

On several BJP Ministers resigning from the government in UP, he said the trends seem to be in favour of the Samajwadi Party as of now.

The Municipal Minister was sarcastic to a question on whether he would accept the open debate challenge by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on agriculture development.

“Let him debate MLA Elvis Stephenson Garu. I don’t get into debates with criminals and 420s like him.”

When asked about how his party will tackle hate propaganda, KTR stated that the people of Telangana are smart enough to understand what is real and who works for their State.

Moving away from serious questions, Mr. KTR described actor Suriya as a “Fabulous Actor” when one of his fans asked him to describe the actor.

When stand up comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted, “Respected Minister, thanks for extending solidarity to stand up comedians,” Mr. KTR replied “Welcome Kunal Ji.”

When a participant described the chat as a PR stunt, he replied, “Glad you chose to participate.”